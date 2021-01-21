Americans’ willingness to get the coronavirus vaccine is on the rise

New CNN Poll Conducted by SSRS

That’s up from about half in October (51%), before any vaccines had been approved for use.

The rollout of vaccines to fight the virus — which has shut down much of the country for nearly a year — appears to be tilting public opinion toward optimism that the worst is behind us.

Overall, 49% say the worst of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States is behind us (up from 44% in October), while 47% say that the worst is ahead. Among those who say the worst is behind, 62% say they feel that way because there are vaccines available. No other reason reaches double-digits, but 9% each cite the administration change in the White House and that we know more about the virus now.