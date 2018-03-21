Americans worry that government action on drug prices could backfire

Americans want the government to crack down hard on drug pricing. That is, until they consider the potential side effects of using public sector muscle to rein in the pharmaceutical industry.

A new POLITICO-Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health poll finds that Republicans and Democrats alike overwhelmingly support the idea of drastic government action on drug prices — with 9 out of 10 in favor of handing Medicare the power to negotiate directly with pharmaceutical manufacturers.

But that bipartisan enthusiasm falters when Americans are confronted with the negative trade-offs tied to forcing prices lower, a finding that helps explain why lawmakers may have an easier time railing against skyrocketing drug prices than actually doing anything about them.