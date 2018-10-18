America’s Top Fears 2018

The annual Chapman University Survey of American Fears provides an in-depth examination into the concerns of average Americans, tracking changes and trends over the years. The survey asks about topics ranging from government, health and environmental matters, to disaster preparedness, the paranormal and personal anxieties.

More Americans are afraid than ever, according to the 5th annual Chapman University Survey of American Fears. The 2018 survey revealed that government corruption remains Americans’ primary concern, and the state of the environment, which for the first time represents fully half of Americans’ top 10 fears.

The Chapman University Survey of American Fears Wave 5 (2018) provides an in-depth examination into the fears of average Americans. In June of 2018, a random sample of 1,190 adults from across the United States were asked their level of fear about ninety-four different phenomena including crime, the government, the environment, disasters, personal anxieties, technology and many others.