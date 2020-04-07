Annual WIN World Survey Shows Almost a Quarter of People Consider Themselves Unhealthy

WIN International, the world’s leading association in market research and polling, has published the 2019 WIN World Survey (WWS) exploring the views and beliefs of 29575 people from 40 countries across the globe about health, habits and food consumption.

Understanding people’s perceptions on their health becomes increasingly more important during a global health crisis. Questions on healthy habits and on how individuals conduct their everyday life might help understanding societal changes and trends in terms of healthy behavior and lifestyles. Today more than ever, people’s perceptions on their own health and on what to buy or how to behave to stay healthy become essential and topics of global interest. In addition, fear and concerns about the current health crisis, might also depend on how healthy (or unhealthy) people consider themselves.