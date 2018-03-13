Approval of Trump’s handling of North Korea increases

Americans increasingly approve of President Trump’s handling of the North Korea situation, following the announcement of a planned meeting with Kim Jong Un. Republicans in particular have become more confident that the situation will be resolved without conflict.

Overall, most Americans — 64 percent — still express unease about the situation.

But Republicans show a dramatic 19-point drop in those who feel uneasy; fewer independents are also less uneasy — by 10 points — though most — 59 percent — still feel uneasy about the possibility of conflict with North Korea.