Approval of Trump’s handling of North Korea increases
Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS
Americans increasingly approve of President Trump’s handling of the North Korea situation, following the announcement of a planned meeting with Kim Jong Un. Republicans in particular have become more confident that the situation will be resolved without conflict.
Overall, most Americans — 64 percent — still express unease about the situation.
But Republicans show a dramatic 19-point drop in those who feel uneasy; fewer independents are also less uneasy — by 10 points — though most — 59 percent — still feel uneasy about the possibility of conflict with North Korea.