Approval ratings for Trump and Mueller fall
New CNN Politics Poll Conducted by SSRS
As Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election inches closer to the President, approval of Donald Trump’s handling of the investigation has fallen, matching its all-time low in CNN polling. The findings, from a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, come as half of Americans say they think it is likely that the Mueller investigation will implicate the president in wrongdoing.
In the new poll, Trump’s approval rating for handling the Russia investigation dips to 29%, matching a low previously hit in June of this year.
The survey was conducted from Thursday through Sunday, a time when court filings in cases against Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen revealed the alleged lies Donald Trump’s former lawyer and former campaign chairman told either publicly or to the special counsel’s investigators. Trump claimed over the weekend that the filings clear him of any wrongdoing and called for the investigation to end. But the Cohen filing implicates Trump in the hush-money scheme to pay women alleging affairs with Trump so they would stay silent during the campaign, and the Manafort filing suggests the former campaign chair continued to lie about contacts with White House this year.