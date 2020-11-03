As the campaign closes, coronavirus remains the main event

Coronavirus dominated what Americans heard, read or saw about this year’s presidential election and was consistently a part of what they heard about President Donald Trump. Americans recalled hearing about a larger variety of topics related to former Vice President Joe Biden throughout the campaign.

This analysis of how Americans experienced the presidential campaign over the last few months comes from The Breakthrough, a survey from CNN, SSRS, the University of Michigan and Georgetown University tracking Americans’ recall of news about each of the presidential candidates.

“Coronavirus” was the top used word for Trump 15 out of the last 18 weeks of the project. The words used for Biden varied, but the topic that reached first place the most times was “campaigning,” hitting the top spot seven times. Over the course of the entire project, which began in late June, “coronavirus” was cited 3 times more often for Trump than for Biden.