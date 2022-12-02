Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in California continue to experience hate incidents

Early in the pandemic, the country saw an increase in hate incidents targeting Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities. According to Stop AAPI Hate, nearly 11,500 hate incidents were reported to their center between March 19, 2020, and March 31, 2022. Today, new data released by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research (CHPR) show that COVID-related hate incidents continue with about 1 in 13 — or 8% of — Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in California said they experienced a COVID-related hate incident during the past year.

The Center’s California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) released estimates from the June–August 2022 CHIS Preliminary COVID-19 Estimates Dashboard, highlighting AANHPI communities’ experiences with COVID, including hate incidents, financial and work challenges, views of the government response to the pandemic, and the state of the country’s education system. Previously released CHIS data from July–September 2020 found that 7% of AANHPIs reported experiencing a COVID-related hate incident.