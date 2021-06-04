Axalta Global Automotive Color Popularity Report

Axalta’s Global Automotive Color Popularity Report draws on data from every country where consumer automobiles are produced and provides detailed production data to enable automakers to observe trends and patterns across the globe and in particular markets.

“The consumer purchasing trends reflected in the report drive our development of innovative colors for the future,” said Nancy Lockhart, global product manager of color at Axalta. “We’re pleased to share this data with our customers and bring together our industry-leading color technology, deep market experience and trend data to work with our customers to bring dynamic colors to life,” Lockhart continued.

Axalta is actively working to provide innovative color choices for automotive buyers that are on the leading-edge of design. Recent automotive trends are in sync with the latest home, fashion and product trends, including an interest in green-blue and green-yellow shades. Also noteworthy is the increasing global use of gray and the color nuances that bring these colors to life, such as fine flake effects and hints of colorful flakes.