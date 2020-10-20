Bexar County Area Views On The COVID-19 Pandemic

A majority of people who live in Bexar, Guadalupe, and Medina counties say they are “very concerned” about another wave of COVID-19 hitting the state. That’s according to a new survey on the impacts of the pandemic in the Bexar County area by Episcopal Health Foundation and co-sponsored by Methodist Healthcare Ministries.

Researchers found that people in the Bexar County area are more likely to be worried about another outbreak of COVID-19 than those living in other areas of Texas. The survey finds that 58% of area residents say they’re “very concerned” about another wave of the virus in Texas, compared to statewide survey results that show less than half (45%) of the rest of Texas had the same worry.