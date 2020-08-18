CNN Poll of Polls: Biden holds a nine-point lead over Trump ahead of the party conventions

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by a nine-point margin nationally, according to a CNN Poll of Polls on the general election match up released Monday.

Biden, who is set to accept the Democratic nomination later this week, is backed by 51% of registered voters nationwide, while 42% support Trump.

The CNN poll conducted by SSRS released Sunday found Biden with 50% support and Trump at 46%. When averaged with other recent polls which showed lower support for Trump, the Poll of Polls yields a larger margin.

The Poll of Polls includes the six most recent national telephone polls measuring the views of registered voters. Only two of the six included polls were conducted entirely after Biden announced California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The polls conducted after Biden’s historic selection of Harris as his running mate largely find the pick to be received positively by the public: 52% of registered voters in CNN’s poll called it an excellent or pretty good pick, including 82% of Democrats.