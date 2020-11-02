Biden leads in Michigan and Wisconsin as campaign ends, with tighter races in Arizona and North Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds an advantage in the upper Midwest states of Wisconsin and Michigan, according to CNN Polls conducted by SSRS, but the race between Biden and President Donald Trump is tighter in the battlegrounds of Arizona and North Carolina.

Trump won all four of these states in 2016, and a loss on Tuesday in any of them would make his narrow path to 270 electoral votes more difficult.

The polls, conducted as the campaign comes to its close, show little movement in the presidential race compared with previous CNN polls in each state.