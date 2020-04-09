Biden leads Trump in national head-to-head matchup
New CNN Politics Poll Conducted by SSRS
Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a wide lead over President Donald Trump in the national race for the White House, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.
Biden leads Trump 53% to 42% among registered voters, roughly steady from CNN’s poll in early March. The nationwide picture shows Biden starts with an edge among voters generally, but national polling cannot address the state-by-state electoral college race which ultimately determines the presidency.