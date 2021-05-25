Bridging the Gap Between Surveys and Social Media
MOSAIC Project Kick-off: New Research Collaboration between Georgetown University, SSRS, and the University of Michigan
This event will share results from the new research collaboration MOSAIC: Measuring Online Social Attitudes and Information Collaborative. This collaboration between Georgetown University, SSRS, and the University of Michigan will focus on understanding the measurement properties of social media through a large-scale study that links survey data and Twitter data to investigate the attitudes related to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, education, and vaccinations.