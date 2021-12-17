The “California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) 2021 Making an Impact” report highlights the exciting work produced by CHIS in 2021 — from timely COVID-19 data to various publications, events, presentations, and news that have brought this data to the public.

2021 also marked a special CHIS milestone: our 20th anniversary. The first-ever CHIS was conducted in 2001, and today CHIS is the nation’s largest state health survey, known for providing current, credible, and usable data to support health policy reforms that positively impact public health.

Highlights in “CHIS 2021 Making an Impact” include: