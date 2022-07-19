California LGBTQ+ Adult Population Health Behaviors and Attitudes on Tobacco

The California LGBTQ+ Tobacco Survey, conducted in 2020-2021 by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research with funding from the California Department of Public Health, is a survey of LGBTQ+ adults in California to support tobacco prevention and cessation programs focused on LGBTQ+ populations. This report provides data estimates on tobacco products and marijuana use, cessation efforts, secondhand smoke exposure, and attitudes among LGBTQ+ adults related to tobacco use as well as policies. Estimates on tobacco use and other health behaviors related tobacco are disaggregated by sexual and gender minority status, race and ethnicity, age, and education.