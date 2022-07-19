California Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Adult Health Behaviors and Attitudes on Tobacco

The California Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Health Behaviors and Attitudes on Tobacco Use is a report based on the California Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (NHPI) Tobacco Survey. This report provides estimates on tobacco use, other health behaviors associated with tobacco such as smoking cessation and exposure to tobacco secondhand smoke (SHS) or secondhand vape (SHV) as well as attitudes regarding tobacco use and tobacco control policies among surveyed NHPI adults in California. This report also provides estimates on marijuana use and co-use among surveyed NHPI adults in California. Estimates presented in this report are disaggregated by NHPI subgroups, sex, age groups, education level, and regions in California to support examination of health disparities that exists among and within the NHPI adult population in California.