Cameron McPhee Joins SSRS

Glen Mils, PA – Monday, June 22, 2020 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Cameron McPhee is joining the organization as Chief Methodologist. With more than 19 years of experience in survey and market research, Ms. McPhee has extensive expertise in methodological experimentation.

In this role, Cameron will design and implement innovative, rigorous, and efficient methods for sampling diverse populations. She will also provide leadership to the growing team of skilled SSRS research professionals, including the Methods, Analytics and Data Science (MADS) Group. Cameron is highly skilled in conceptualizing and managing survey data collection from design to dissemination, and has extensive expertise in methodological experimentation, sampling, weighting, data collection planning and monitoring, data editing and imputation, disclosure prevention, documentation, reporting, and analysis.

President of SSRS, Melissa Herrmann, commented, “Cameron has an unrivaled knowledge of survey methodology and industry best practices. Her application of innovative methods will bolster the work SSRS is doing in the data science field, and her genuine passion for research makes her the perfect addition to our team. We are thrilled that she has joined our organization.”

Prior to joining SSRS, Cameron was a principal researcher and survey methodologist at the American Institutes for Research (AIR). Additionally, she worked as an analyst with Child Trends where she employed advanced statistical techniques on large-scale national data sets in to explore the complex relationships that shape children’s development and well-being. She holds a master’s degree in Survey Methodology from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Women’s Studies from Swarthmore College.

About SSRS:

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological vigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

Contact Karin Kowalski for more information about SSRS: kkowalski@ssrs.com or 484-840-4317

