Chapman University Survey of American Fears 2022

The annual Chapman University Survey of American Fears provides an in-depth examination into the concerns of average Americans, tracking changes and trends over the years. The survey asks about topics ranging from government, health and environmental matters, to disaster preparedness, the paranormal and personal anxieties.

Chapman University engaged SSRS to conduct the 2022 wave of The Chapman University Survey on American Fears (CSAF). Chapman University initiated this nationwide poll on what strikes fear in Americans in 2014. The primary objective of this survey is to collect annual data on the fears, worries and concerns of Americans, the personal, behavioral and attitudinal characteristics related to those fears, and how those fears are associated with other attitudes and behaviors.

The CSAF is a project of the Earl Babbie Research Center in the Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at Chapman University. The Earl Babbie Research Center is dedicated to using a variety of social science research methods to examine critical social, behavioral, economic and environmental problems.

CSAF was conducted online via the SSRS Opinion Panel and invited adults age 18 and older to participate via the web. It included 1,020 participants and data collection was conducted from April 5 to 15, 2022.