Chicago Booth/Kellogg School Financial Trust Index reveals highest level of anger about the economy since 2013

The latest set of results of the Financial Trust Index (FTI), conducted in December 2020, shows a decrease of trust in financial institutions and increased anger with the economy. The FTI was created to measure the overall level of trust in American institutions and is administered by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. The new wave indicates a decrease in public trust in financial institutions to approximately 31.3 percent, after reaching its highest level in 2019, at 33.3 percent. The falling level of trust in large corporations is the primary driver of the recent decline, decreasing from 21.9 percent in 2019 to 18.9 percent in 2020.