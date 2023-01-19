Chintan Turakhia Appointed SSRS Chief Products Officer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – January 19, 2023 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Chintan Turakhia has been appointed Chief Products Officer.

In this role, Mr. Turakhia formally assumes leadership of the SSRS Opinion Panel, and will be responsible for its strategic growth and ancillary product buildout. He will also lead the SSRS custom proprietary panel line of business, drawing on his own expertise and that of his colleagues. Chintan will serve as a strategic consultant on all other SSRS products to maximize marketplace impact and work with SSRS leadership to identify and provide insight on various strategic ventures. He will continue to support his existing client relationships.

SSRS President Melissa Herrmann commented, “This appointment recognizes the vast experience Chintan brings to SSRS, ensuring continued growth in a constantly evolving industry landscape. He has been instrumental in establishing new client relationships and introducing exciting projects, and I am looking forward to the innovative ideas his passion for research will create.”

Since joining SSRS in 2017, Chintan has assumed a leadership role across several initiatives to drive expansion through success. He has extensive industry knowledge in both the public and private sectors and is a nationally renowned expert on probability-based panels. He has designed and established four large scale probability-based panels to date, and his experience includes design, implementation, and analysis of large-scale studies in public policy, litigation, political research, education, housing, and healthcare. An active SSRS spokesperson, Chintan presents at several industry events each year, including AAPOR, CIPHER, and GOR.

About SSRS

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm with a dedicated team of critical thinkers. We have genuine enthusiasm for our work and a shared goal to connect people through research. SSRS solutions include groundbreaking approaches fit for purpose: the SSRS Opinion Panel and Omnibus, Encipher, additional online solutions, and custom research programs. Our research areas include Health Care and Health Policy, Public Opinion and Policy, Lifestyle, and Sports and Entertainment. SSRS projects include complex strategic and tactical initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. Learn about our innovative portfolio featuring advanced methodologies, optimized sample designs, questionnaire refinement, and ways to reach low incidence populations. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

