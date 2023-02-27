Chintan Turakhia Speaking at CIPHER 2023

In its fifth year, the annual Current Innovations in Probability-based Household Internet Panel Research (CIPHER) Conference again offers a forum for exchange, dissemination and learning. As in previous years, the focus of the conference is on population-representative probability-based online panels, which enable us to paint an in-depth portrait of how people in the United States and other countries are doing.

The annual CIPHER Conference continues to be the flagship platform for continued learning, offering an opportunity to connect with the global research community that uses this tool across a range of fields and disciplines. It is a venue for international researchers, practitioners, and policy-makers to share lessons on developing, deploying, and using probability-based internet panel research.

SSRS Chief Products Officer, Chintan Turakhia, will be presenting during the session, “Panel Recruitment and Composition: Target Sampling and Approach Variation” on day 1. His presentation, “Improving Response Rates and Sample Representativeness via a multimode design for a Statewide Survey” begins at 1:30pm.

Learn more about the conference and register using the link below.