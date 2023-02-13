Chintan Turakhia Speaking at NYAAPOR 2023 Meet the Masters Workshop
Presenting: Mode transition and Multi-mode data collection in Digital Age
Join us for in-person networking at the 2023 Meet the Masters workshop! Breakfast and lunch included with admission.
The New York Chapter of the American Association of Public Opinion Research (NYAAPOR) biannual Meet the Masters Workshop features presentations from some of the most distinguished individuals in public opinion, market research, data analytics, polling and survey research. Individuals at any stage of their careers will find this year’s workshop beneficial.