The California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) is a source of credible data, and refining it is a constant. New questions were added this year on encounters with police, discrimination in health care settings, gun safety practices home, and more. The tools have been expanded, such as including a series of questions specifically asked of the Asian American and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations for the 2022 Preliminary CHIS COVID-19 Estimates Dashboard.

From the annual CHIS data release, monthly updates of the 2022 CHIS Preliminary COVID-19 Estimates Dashboard, lectures and presentations at American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and American Public health Association (APHA) conferences, to publications, CHIS data and analysis is constantly disseminated.

Take a look at CHIS 2022 Making an Impact to see how, and by whom, the data were used.