CNN Polls: Democrat holds edge in Arizona Senate race while Nevada contest has no clear leader

New CNN polling in two critical Senate battlegrounds finds that Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly holds a narrow lead over Republican challenger Blake Masters, while there is no clear leader in the race in Nevada between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and her GOP opponent, Adam Laxalt.

The Arizona poll finds that 51% of likely voters are behind Kelly, with 45% backing Masters. In Nevada, 48% of likely voters support Laxalt, with 46% behind Cortez Masto.

The polls suggest the underlying political climate in each state favors the GOP. Voters in both states are more likely to say the country will be better off than worse off if Republicans are in control of Congress (among registered voters, 44% to 35% in Nevada, 44% to 38% in Arizona), and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings break negative (39% approve and 60% disapprove in each state).

