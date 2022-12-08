CNN Wins Demo in the Georgia Runoff Projection Period

CNN’s comprehensive coverage of the Georgia Senate runoff election ranked #1 in the advertiser-coveted demo of adults aged 25-54 (485k) – ahead of Fox News (435k) and MSNBC (446k) – during the key hours of 10p-12aET, which covered CNN’s projection of Senator Raphael Warnock winning the Georgia Senate race (10:24p) along with both Warnock (11:12-11:31p) and Herschel Walker’s (11:00-11:03p) speeches. Continued Election Night in America coverage throughout the full coverage block (6p-12a) also saw CNN (400k) beat MSNBC (381k) in the demo by +5%.

Additionally, CNN’s polls were the most accurate media polls of the 2022 midterm cycle. CNN’s polling director Jennifer Agiesta, along with CNN’s polling partner SSRS, set out to update CNN methodology to create the most precise poll possible after the polling industry’s widespread problems accurately representing the 2020 electorate.