Congratulations to the 2022 Mitofsky Award Winner, Kathleen Hall Jamieson

The Board of Directors of the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research at Cornell University is pleased to announce Dr. Kathleen Hall Jamieson, Elizabeth Ware Packard Professor at the Annenberg School for Communication of the University of Pennsylvania and director of the university’s Annenberg Public Policy Center, where she co-founded FactCheck.org, as the recipient of the 2022 Warren J. Mitofsky Award for Excellence in Public Opinion Research. This award recognizes Dr. Jamieson’s scholarly contributions to our understanding of public opinion, in particular its interrelation with media, in a range of contexts from electoral choice to public health and, presciently, the public’s understanding of science and its importance.

