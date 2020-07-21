Consumer Federation of America’s Tenth Annual Credit Score Survey
Study conducted for the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) and VantageScore Solutions, LLC by SSRS.
The tenth annual credit score survey, released by the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) and VantageScore Solutions, LLC, study conducted by SSRS, shows that low-income households are most likely to apply for credit in the next 12 months. Yet, the survey also reveals that these households generally know much less about credit scores than households with higher incomes.