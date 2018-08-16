Young people are more skeptical that Democrats will take control of Congress

While more people say they are planning to vote for a Democratic candidate over a Republican candidate in a generic vote question for Congress in November, almost half (48%) still say that Republicans will be in control of the House and Senate after the election, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

That number is fairly divided by party identification lines, with Democratic subgroups (such as those who disapprove of Trump, nonwhite voters, and women) more likely to believe Democrats will take Congress, while Republican subgroups have confidence in their party.