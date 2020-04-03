Coronavirus Anxiety Unites the Right and Left
View the Findings from the Latest New York Times Article Featuring Data from the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index Conducted by Langer Research Associates with Field Work Services Provided by SSRS, and the Kaiser Family Foundation April Health Tracking Poll with CATI Conducted by SSRS
Stark political differences on the crisis are rapidly closing, driven by life experiences and increasing attention by leaders of both parties.
Pandemics are not partisan.
And the coronavirus outbreak is no different: It threatens Americans of all political persuasions, and a fast-growing body of survey data shows that this pandemic has affected how both Democrats and Republicans describe their daily habits, the state of their pocketbooks and even their mental well-being.