Coronavirus surges back into the campaign with Woodward revelations

The coronavirus has reemerged as the topic people are hearing most about President Donald Trump after the release of tapes in which Trump admitted downplaying the threat of the virus.

Coronavirus was the top word mentioned this week for Trump, up from the fifth spot last week and fourth the week before. More than one in five Americans mentioned “coronavirus” in saying what they had seen, read or heard about the President this week, and it was named more than twice as often as his second most mentioned word, “lie.”

These findings come from The Breakthrough, a project from CNN, SSRS and researchers from Georgetown University and the University of Michigan asking Americans what they have heard, read or seen about each of the presidential candidates lately.