Covestro survey of U.S. Fortune 1000 CEOs

In the U.S. today, the age of the “purpose-driven” company has taken root – and will continue to grow in the coming decade. Stakeholders, including top talent, increasingly are demanding companies have a purpose beyond making a profit and the c-suite itself recognizes that a company’s future success and competitiveness will hinge on its commitment to helping solve society’s problems.

That is according to U.S. Fortune 1000 CEOs and other c-suite executives in the first-ever i3 (ignite, imagine, innovate) Index, a national survey commissioned by Covestro LLC that is designed to examine timely social responsibility and sustainability issues facing corporate America.

The Covestro i3 Index found that many senior executives (51 percent) do believe there is inherent tension/conflict between a company being profit-driven and purpose-driven. However, most (69 percent) also say that the act of balancing profit and purpose is having a positive, transformational impact on business, with half or more reporting such impacts as they integrate a purpose-driven approach into various functions.