COVID-19 In America: Concerns about the Crisis, Application of Social Distancing and the Current Financial Impact

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has had a profound impact on American lives and is unlike other prior public health crises, according to U.S. adults surveyed in a recent SSRS poll conducted via the nationally representative SSRS Opinion Panel.

A significantly higher proportion of American adults say they are very (26%) or somewhat (48%) worried that they or someone in their family will contract COVID-19 compared to previous global health crises (Ebola, H1N1 or SARS). More non-white respondents (81%) compared to white respondents (72%) are very or somewhat worried that they or someone in their family will contract COVID-19. Nearly all American adults have been following news and information about COVID-19 very (60%) or somewhat (34%) closely. Network, cable or local television broadcast news (46%) and national news media online platforms (29%) are the key sources of information about COVID-19 for a majority of American adults (75%). Fewer adults turn to social media platforms such as Facebook (8%) and Twitter (3%) for news on COVID-19.