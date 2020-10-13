COVID-19 in Texas – Episcopal Health Foundation’s statewide survey

Half of Texans say they have suffered financially as a result of COVID-19 and more than one-third say they or someone in their household has skipped or postponed needed health care since the pandemic began. Those are just some of the findings from Episcopal Health Foundation’s statewide survey of Texans on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic across the state.

The comprehensive survey asked Texans about everything from their likelihood to get a COVID-19 vaccine to the experiences of essential workers to how prepared Texans think all levels of government are for another wave of COVID-19. The report highlights how the pandemic is affecting Texans differently depending on household income, race, whether they have health insurance, and many other factor