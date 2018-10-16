Cruz leads O’Rourke with three weeks to go

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz appears well-positioned for re-election over his Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke, topping him 52% to 45% among likely voters, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds.

Just 9% of likely Texas voters say there’s a chance they could change their mind about the Senate contest before Election Day, although O’Rourke’s voters are more apt to be locked in to their choice (92% say their minds are made up) than are Cruz’s backers (87% say they’ve made a final decision).

The two candidates are set to debate Tuesday night, and O’Rourke will participate in a CNN town hall later this week. O’Rourke’s challenge has drawn tens of millions in donations, forcing Republicans to play defense in one of the few Republican Senate seats in play this election cycle. President Donald Trump even plans to host a rally for his former rival’s benefit.