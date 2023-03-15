Darby Steiger Joins SSRS as Director of Qualitative Research and Survey Design

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – SSRS, the public opinion and market research firm known for innovative methodologies and optimized sample designs, announced today that Darby Steiger has joined the company as the Director of Qualitative Research and Survey Design.

With more than 25 years of experience designing and executing research, Ms. Steiger will help lead the expansion of the SSRS qualitative practice. In this new role, she will provide expertise on methodology, design, execution, and the delivery of qualitative research. Additionally, Ms. Steiger’s proficiency in questionnaire development, user experience research, and mixed-mode and mixed-method approaches will be instrumental in ensuring that SSRS remains nimble in the constantly evolving survey research environment.

Melissa Herrmann, SSRS President, commented, “Darby brings a burst of energy and enthusiasm to our team. Her depth of knowledge and experience with various methods and approaches is a valuable asset that strengthens our service offerings. I know she will hit the ground running, and everyone at SSRS is excited to see her in action.”

Before joining SSRS, Ms. Steiger spent 10 years as a senior survey methodologist at Westat, and 15 years with Gallup prior to that. She holds two master’s degrees in survey methods and public policy from the University of Michigan. A national leader in the field of social science research, Ms. Steiger has served on the Executive Council of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and was Chair of the 77th Annual AAPOR Conference in 2022.

