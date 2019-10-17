David Dutwin Named SSRS Chief Data Officer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – October 17, 2019 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that David Dutwin has been named Chief Data Officer.

Dr. Dutwin has dedicated nearly two decades to the organization. In 1998, he began managing ICR’s Social Science Research Group projects, then pursued and built his own suite of research partners for SSRS. Later, while concurrently leading numerous aspects of sampling and weighting, David began to concentrate on emerging methods to develop new and innovative approaches and products for SSRS.

SSRS President, Melissa Herrmann, commented, “The continued growth of SSRS requires a dedicated thought leader in the methodological, data science, and analytics space. David is an excellent fit for this line of business. By focusing his energy on continued methodological excellence and executive leadership, David will enhance our service offerings in these state-of-the-art areas.”

In the new role of Chief Data Officer, David will lead the SSRS Methods/Analytics/Data Science (MADS) Team. This cutting-edge division will enable SSRS to reimagine methods, analytics, and Data Science applications, as well as leverage Big Data and SSRS’ already robust data modelling expertise to our clients’ advantage. SSRS will spearhead new techniques in address-based sampling, Internet panels, and mixed-methods/mode designs as well as new sampling and calibration products and techniques.

About SSRS:

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, SSRS Opinion Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological rigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

Contact Karin Kowalski for more information about SSRS: kkowalski@ssrs.com or 484-840-4317

# # #