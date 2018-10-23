David Dutwin Speaking at BigSurv18

The European Survey Research Association (ESRA), will hold the first conference on Big Data Meets Survey Science (BigSurv18) on October 25-27, 2018 at the Research and Expertise Center in Survey Methodology (RECSM) at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona, Spain.

SSRS EVP, David Dutwin, will present on the use of the SSRS omnibus to create predictive analytics in large consumer data. He will also discuss the matching of survey data to Big Data and the opportunities it presents, as well as how he uses survey data to model religion, income, race and other metrics to national voter registration databases.

The theme of the conference is “Exploring New Statistical Frontiers at the Intersection of Survey Science and Big Data.”

During the three-day event, attendees, panelists, and presenters will engage in a variety of discussions on the practical applications for employing Big Data and data science to improve the quality of statistics production. With focus on how researchers can combine perspectives from both expertly designed small data carefully measuring human behaviors, attitudes, and opinions to organic, electronic data capturing massive quantities of observations about our everyday lives in real-time; from generating summary statistics describing entire populations to leveraging fine-grained data informing the context of each observation; from the sampling of individuals within populations to considering the implications of “N=all;” and from applying the Total Survey Error paradigm to adopting a total statistical uncertainty framework that will be needed to encompass the new quality issues associated with Big Data.

The best papers from the conference will be published in an edited volume by John Wiley & Sons or a peer-reviewed special issue of the Social Science Computer Review.