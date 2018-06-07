David Dutwin Speaking at University of Mannheim

David Dutwin, Ph.D., will speak at the “Probability-based and Nonprobability Survey Research Workshop” at the University of Mannheim, June 25-27 2018. The workshop will bring together experts on probability-based and nonprobability survey research from across the world to discuss the latest developments in this research area, and foster international collaborations.

Day one of the workshop will feature submitted papers. Topics include accuracy, attrition, measurement error, and weighting procedures in probability-based and nonprobability surveys.

The rest of the workshop will feature invited speakers and guests. The presentations and discussions will focus on ideas for future research as well as opportunities for international collaborations.