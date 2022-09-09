Deloitte Biennial Survey of US Physicians

Since 2011, the Deloitte Center for Health Solutions has surveyed a nationally representative sample of US physicians on their attitudes and perceptions about the current market trends impacting medicine and the future state of the practice of medicine.

The general aim of the survey is to understand physician adoption and perception of key market trends of interest to the health care industry and policy. In 2022, 660 US primary care and specialty physicians were asked about a range of topics, including virtual health, digital technologies, care teams, health equity, and value-based care.

The survey results highlight a few ways that health organizations could better:

meet consumers’ expectations in receiving convenient, efficient health care experiences

redesign workflows to simplify virtual health encounters

support physicians in optimally using new virtual health modalities

The key is ensuring that the human touch remains central to care delivery—and that can be best accomplished by inviting all health care stakeholders from physicians and consumers to frontline clinicians to actively participate in reimagining and redesigning how care is delivered.2