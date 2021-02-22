The EAC’s “Disability and Voting Accessibility in the 2020 Elections” study has been completed under the clearinghouse and research mandates outlined in the Help America Vote Act (HAVA). The study aimed to analyze the 2020 election experience for voters with disabilities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Building on a similar EAC study conducted in 2012, the EAC collaborated with a team of experienced researchers from Rutgers University and launched the project immediately after the 2020 general election.