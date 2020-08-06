Do Americans Face Greater Mental Health and Economic Consequences from COVID-19?

With more than 4 million confirmed cases and 150,000 deaths as of August, the United States is failing to control the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time when many nations are reopening their economies and societies, the U.S. is struggling in its attempts to do the same.

To examine the early impacts the pandemic has had on the well being of adults in the U.S. and abroad, the Commonwealth Fund contracted SSRS to interview nationally representative samples of adults in the U.S. and nine other high income countries that participate in the Fund’s annual International Health Policy Survey. A total of 8,259 adults were interviewed between March and May 2020.