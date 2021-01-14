FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – Thursday, January 14, 2021 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Donté Scott is joining the organization. For the past two decades, Scott has been a leading lifestyle, sports and live event research and analytics specialist. His vast knowledge of fan experience and valuation paired with familiarity of advertising research and analytic processes have made him a highly reputable name in the industry.

In his role as Senior Vice President of Market Intelligence and Solutions in the SSRS Sports and Entertainment group, Scott will develop new products and solutions for existing and prospective SSRS clients. At SSRS, Scott joins fellow Sports Business Journal Forty Under 40 honoree Executive Vice President, Dr. Chad Menefee. Scott ‘14 and Menefee’19 represent two of just five total SBJ Forty Under 40 recipients with primary research, planning and analytics expertise in the prestigious award’s 20-year history.

Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS, said, “Donté has deep knowledge of our market, products, customers and partners, and the ability to transform that knowledge into actionable results. He has demonstrated great vision, leadership and energy, and we are excited to see his efforts expand our sports and entertainment division.”

Most recently, Scott has been founding partner running Scott & Partners, LLC that services lifestyle and sports consulting clients including Genesco Sports Enterprises and the Detroit Pistons. He spent three years as the Chief Insights Officer at MarketCast, a sports and entertainment research firm where he managed the product innovation and custom research divisions providing fan experience, sponsorship breakthrough and valuation services to brands, leagues, teams, and property clients. He also spent eight years at Jack Morton Worldwide serving as senior vice president of research and analytics.

Scott is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where he also walked on UM’s Inaugural Big Ten Tournament Championship men’s basketball team. He is the last “Michigan Man” to score a collegiate basket (in a win over archrival OSU) at St. John Arena, and continues his passion for the game as a high school basketball coach in Detroit, Michigan.

