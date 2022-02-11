Economy and education could shape how Americans vote in 2022

Voters begin the midterm year primarily focused on economic issues, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS in January and February. The survey also showed that Democrats are suffering an early deficit in enthusiasm about voting, a dynamic that could be compounded by voters’ concerns over the economy.

A majority of voters (59%) said the economy will be extremely important to their congressional vote this year, 55% said the same of inflation, and 49% on taxes. Concern about the economy hasn’t been this widespread in any midterm-year CNN Poll dating back to 2002 and only reached similar levels in the summer of 2010 (56%).