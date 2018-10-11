Economy and trade are bright spots for Trump

Donald Trump’s approval rating for handling the economy edged above 50% for the first time since May, while his approval rating for handling foreign trade is up eight points to 43% following the President’s announcement of a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The poll also finds that 52% of Americans feel the president is doing a good job keeping the important promises he made during the presidential campaign, his best reviews yet on that score.

Americans’ views on trade have shifted more positive in the wake of the President’s announcement of the US Mexico Canada Agreement — USMCA. Seven-in-10 now see foreign trade as an opportunity for economic growth through US exports, up from 59% who said so the last time the question was asked in 2014. It’s the highest share to see foreign trade as an opportunity since CNN began asking this question in 1992. Eighteen percent say foreign trade is a threat to the economy from foreign imports.