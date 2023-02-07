EHF Texas Health Poll: Social Determinants of Health

A large majority of Texans say that medical care alone isn’t enough for a person to live a healthy life, so the state should invest more resources to address non-medical factors like unemployment, neighborhood conditions, and housing. Those are key findings from the new Episcopal Health Foundation statewide survey on social determinants of health, also referred to as non-medical drivers of health.

EHF’s poll finds that 65% of Texans say that the state should spend more on non-medical factors that impact health. Black (72%) and Hispanic (75%) Texans, plus young adults under age 30 (76%) are more likely to say that people would be healthier if the state spent more on non-medical factors.