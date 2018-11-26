Eran Ben-Porath Speaking at PAPOR Conference

SSRS EVP Eran Ben-Porath, Ph.D., is Speaking at the 2018 PAPOR Annual Conference
The PAPOR Annual Conference provides an opportunity for professional growth and networking in a collegial, friendly setting that also provides ample opportunity for good conversation and fruitful collaboration.
Two short courses:
- Optimizing Sampling Frames, Ashley Hyon (Marketing Systems Group)
- Best Practices for Surveys of Teens, Laura Wronski (SurveyMonkey)
A timely plenary on the Mid-term Elections, the Media and Polling with Scott Clement from the Washington Post and Katie Orr from KQED.
Panel Sessions:
- The Role of Suburban Voters in 2018 and (Perhaps?) 2020 – Ashley Kirzinger, KFF & Eran Ben-Porath, SSRS
- Data Quality Considerations in Survey Design and Analysis
- Election Issues in the Western States
- Contemporary Issues in Public Opinion Research
- International Topics of Public Opinion