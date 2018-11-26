Eran Ben-Porath Speaking at PAPOR Conference

The PAPOR Annual Conference provides an opportunity for professional growth and networking in a collegial, friendly setting that also provides ample opportunity for good conversation and fruitful collaboration.

Two short courses:

Optimizing Sampling Frames, Ashley Hyon (Marketing Systems Group)

Best Practices for Surveys of Teens, Laura Wronski (SurveyMonkey)

A timely plenary on the Mid-term Elections, the Media and Polling with Scott Clement from the Washington Post and Katie Orr from KQED.

Panel Sessions: