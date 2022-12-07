Every Voice Every Vote 2023 Philadelphia Election

As Philadelphia prepares to elect new political leadership in 2023, dozens of the city’s news media and community organizations have joined Every Voice, Every Vote, a new coalition committed to informing Philadelphians and ensuring their voices and interests are central to the campaign. The coalition is one of the largest collaborative journalism and community engagement efforts ever launched for election coverage in Philadelphia.

Every Voice, Every Vote is a project of The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. The Institute is awarding $1.5 million in grants to 52 news media and community organization partners. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Peter and Judy Leone, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. A full list of coalition partners is below, and to view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org.

The participating media and community organizations will serve every neighborhood in Philadelphia with nonpartisan, collaborative, issues-oriented journalism; gatherings with candidates; voter guides; listening sessions; and more. Every Voice, Every Vote partners will publish news stories, create voter resources, and hold events throughout the city in more than 13 different languages. The initiative is designed to help make the electoral process more accessible and to make certain that all Philadelphians have the information and tools they need to participate in a system that is intended to support everyone.