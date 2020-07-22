After Two Months of Feeling Safer, Americans Begin to Feel Less Safe Again

During the late summer and early fall, the NFL has traditionally been the top priority among sports fans. The reshuffling of seasons due to COVID presents an opportunity for other sports to shine at this time of year. The latest SSRS/LoT Sports Poll report, “Back to Baseball: The State of MLB as the 2020 Season Begins”, examines the interest of sports fans right now. ...

