Fewer than 4 in 10 Americans could pay a surprise $1,000 bill from savings
Survey conducted by with SSRS.
As the pandemic enters its most intensive phase yet and job growth stalls, just 39 percent of Americans surveyed say they could comfortably cover an unexpected expense of $1,000.
Underscoring the shaky finances of many Americans, Bankrate’s January Financial Security Index finds that fewer than 4 in 10 U.S. adults could absorb the cost of a four-figure car repair or emergency room visit by tapping into savings. Study conducted by SSRS.